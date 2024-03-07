Ian Rankin: John Rebus returns for new BBC TV series

Set in Edinburgh, the show reimagines John Rebus as a younger Detective Sergeant drawn into a violent criminal conflict that turns personal when his brother Michael, a former soldier, crosses the line into criminality.

Rebus finds himself torn between protecting his brother and enforcing the law to bring Michael to justice.

This epic series explores family, morality and class through an emotionally-charged story, set against the Scottish landmarks that Rankin’s readers know so well.

‘I’m thrilled that Rebus is coming to the BBC. A great cast and a compelling story – I really can’t wait for viewers to see it,’ said Sir Ian.

Richard Rankin added: ‘I am thrilled that Rebus will premiere on the BBC. It’s been an honour taking on the role of Ian Rankin’s renowned John Rebus. A character enjoyed by so many in such a fresh and original adaptation.’