Ian Rankin: John Rebus returns for new BBC TV series

He is one of Scotland’s most beloved literary characters, and now Inspector Rebus will return to our screens this year after the BBC announced a new adaptation of Sir Ian Rankin’s best-selling novels.
Outlander star Richard Rankin will play the lead role of Det Sgt John Rebus in the new six-part series which was filmed in Edinburgh and Glasgow last year.
Set in Edinburgh, the show reimagines John Rebus as a younger Detective Sergeant drawn into a violent criminal conflict that turns personal when his brother Michael, a former soldier, crosses the line into criminality.
Rebus finds himself torn between protecting his brother and enforcing the law to bring Michael to justice.
This epic series explores family, morality and class through an emotionally-charged story, set against the Scottish landmarks that Rankin’s readers know so well.
‘I’m thrilled that Rebus is coming to the BBC. A great cast and a compelling story – I really can’t wait for viewers to see it,’ said Sir Ian.
Richard Rankin added: ‘I am thrilled that Rebus will premiere on the BBC. It’s been an honour taking on the role of Ian Rankin’s renowned John Rebus. A character enjoyed by so many in such a fresh and original adaptation.’
Alongside Rankin as Rebus, the cast includes Bulletproof’s Lucie Shorthouse, Versailles actor Stuart Bowman and Atonement star Michelle Duncan.
TAGS