Harry Potter: Movie fans gather at Edinburgh Castle for film screening

Around 8,500 Harry Potter fans are expected to gather at Edinburgh Castle this summer to watch an outdoor screening of the first Harry Potter movie accompanied by a live orchestra.

The Royal Scottish National Orchestra (RSNO) will play alongside an open-air showing of the 2001 classic film Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

A 39ft wide video screen will be installed for the event on 14 July as part of a global official Harry Potter film concert series.

‘The RSNO has an extensive history with film music, both in its performance and recording,’ said Alistair Mackie, RSNO Chief Executive.

‘Therefore, the opportunity for Scotland’s National Orchestra to perform the music of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone this summer in the iconic venue of Edinburgh Castle was too good to miss.’

Since the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in Concert in 2016, more than three million fans have enjoyed this magical experience from the Wizarding World, which is scheduled to include over 2,973 performances across more than 48 countries worldwide through 2025.

‘We’re thrilled to welcome the first ever open air classical concert, the Harry Potter Film Concert Series with the Royal Scottish National

Orchestra, to Edinburgh Castle on Sunday 14th July,’ said Audrey Jones, from Historic Environment Scotland.

‘I’m sure that this will be a magical night, and a unique opportunity to enjoy this music in the magnificent surroundings of the castle, sitting majestically on top of Edinburgh’s old town, which is said to have provided much of the inspiration for the original story, and continues to enchant people from around the world.’

Read more News stories here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.