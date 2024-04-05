Scottish Game Fair: Red Hot Chilli Pipers to perform at this year’s event

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers will be performing at this year’s Scottish Game Fair.

The iconic Scottish rock band counts Sir Paul McCartney, Ewan McGregor, Sir Alex Ferguson, Gary Player, and Samuel L Jackson as fans, but will be coming back to Scotland this summer to perform.

Tickets are now on sale for the Scottish Game Fair, which will take place from Friday 5 to Sunday 7 July at Scone Palace. The Red Hot Chilli Pipers performance is part of the entry ticket.

Events from fly fishing to falconry, clay shooting to cookery demos, working dogs to wild food, will take place over the course of the weekend.

Showcasing some of Scotland’s best food and drink producers, there will be plenty dining options scattered around. Championing Scottish produce, visitors can indulge in gastronomic delights in The Food Hall or soak up some sunshine in the beer garden.

Well known chefs and cookery experts, including MasterChef 2022 Finalist, Sarah Rankin, Head Chef at The Gleneagles Hotel, Stavros Bampatsikos; Chef and Hotelier at Mhor, Tom Lewis, and Chef Restaurateur Harris McNeill will be heating up the Kitchen Theatre.

‘The SGF is an exceptionally entertaining weekend, catering to a variety of people,’ said David Gibson, Country Manager at Stable Events who organise SGF.

‘Tapping into the very best Britain has to offer, guests can indulge in all their favourite country pursuits in the iconic Scone Palace grounds, and we’ve made sure that there truly is something for everyone attending.

‘From locals looking for a jolly good day out, to Scots from neighbouring cities and towns heading to Perth for a countryside fix, this event can’t be missed, and for many it is an important opportunity to spotlight the countryside, conservation, the environment and rural communities.’

