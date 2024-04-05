Tartan Day: Eric Liddell tartan launched in celebration of the Scottish sportsman

The Eric Liddell Community, which honours the iconic Scottish sportsman, has launched a new tartan. Liddell, a Scottish sprinter, rugby player, and missionary, left an indelible mark on Scotland, China, and the wider world. His fame soared after winning the 400 meters at the 1924 Summer Olympics. Immortalised in the film Chariots of Fire, Liddell’s impactful life story continues to inspire, transcending sports.

The textile, which has bee created in celebration of Tartan Day (6 April), has been designed by kilt experts Kinloch Anderson.

Numbers 100 and 24 are included in the thread count to reference the centenary of his 1924 Olympic success.

The tartan has colors of yellow, representing his gold medal, blue for Scotland, navy blue for Scottish Rugby and Edinburgh University, red for China and green to represent his family holidays in the Scottish Borders and his love of field sports.

They grey in the tartan is intended to represent the pain of separation, internment and loss in his life.

The Eric Liddell Community, based in Edinburgh, provided specialist dementia care, tackling loneliness and isolation.

In 2022, the charity launched the ‘Eric Liddell 100’ – a campaign to celebrate the life, sporting, and community service achievements of one of Scotland’s iconic figures.

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, is the Patron of The Eric Liddell 100.

Read more News stories here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.