Valentine’s smells sweeter with Scottish Fine Soaps

Scent-infused goodies and beautiful packaging are the hallmarks of these paraben-free products with Scottish Fine Soaps running a special Valentine's promotion with 30% off its beautiful Calluna Botanicals collection and the new Vetiver & Sandalwood men's grooming range

Calluna Botanicals

Calluna: latin genus of Heather, from ‘kallunein’ to make beautiful, provenance is central to this fragrant collection as it contains locally sourced, sustainable Heather from the Scottish moors and locally farmed cold pressed rapeseed oil from a 160-year-old farm outside Edinburgh.

With active antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties to calm and repair the skin, Calluna Botanicals is based on a seductive and enticing botanical fragrance with a heart of softly spiced rose within a zesty bergamot and tonka with vanilla balsam base notes. Plus all of the products in the Calluna Botanicals collection are vegan friendly too.

Calluna Botanicals Eau De Toilette £29 for 50ml

A seductive and enticing botanical fragrance with a precious heart of softly spiced rose, cocooned within zesty bergamot, warm woods, base notes of tonka and a hint of sweetness found in vanilla balsam. Outer packaging is widely recyclable.

Calluna Botanicals Body Wash £16.50 for 300ml

This soft and velvety natural plant-based body wash contains sustainably foraged Scottish heather extract, rich in antioxidants to calm and condition the skin while cleansing in the most gentle way.

Turn shower-time into a seductive botanical delight with this fragrance containing a precious heart of softly spiced rose, cocooned within zesty bergamot, warm woods and a hint of vanilla balsam. Produces an abundant lather so only a little is required to douse and arouse your senses. The bottle is 100% recycled and 100% recyclable. Gold winner of the Pure Beauty Awards 2020.

Vetiver & Sandalwood

A charismatic new men’s grooming range, Vetiver & Sandalwood offers a selection of gorgeous gift ideas that’ll satisfy the man in your life. With rich, earthy tones of vetiver and sandalwood, these products are enhanced with powerful ingredients, including detoxifying charcoal, calming hemp oil and Epsom salts.

Hair & Body Wash, £10.99 for 200ml

A wonderfully aromatic Hair & Body Wash with deep notes of vetiver & sandalwood to revive you from head to toe. The formula contains magnesium, essential for skin cells to keep their optimal energy level.

Vetiver & Sandalwood Eau De Toilette, £27.50 for 100ml

A fine fragrance is the mark of a modern and stylish man and this contemporary masculine scent will not disappoint with a blend of rich, earthy tones of vetiver and sandalwood with vibrant citrus top notes.

Vetiver & Sandalwood Luxurious Gift Set, £17.50

For grooming essentials you can take anywhere, this new Luxury Gift Set contains convenient travel-size 75ml Pre-shave scrub, 75ml Shave Cream & 75ml Aftershave Balm plus a Cleansing Bar, all infused with the aromatic Vetiver & Sandalwood fragrance.

