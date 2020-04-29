Children across Scotland have been invited to take part in a unique drawing competition to design their own special piece of jewellery or silverware.

Edinburgh jeweller and silversmiths Hamilton & Inches have tasked children to design their own jewellery creation, from a single piece such as a necklace, earrings, bracelet, or ring to a full matching set or piece of silverware. The drawing must be accompanied with notes to describe the piece in detail and where their inspiration has come from.

Hamilton & Inches have held a Royal Warrant for over 120 years, and the winner will have the chance to experience their drawing come to life in the central Edinburgh workshops where the expert jewellers and silversmiths will work with the winner to make their unique piece in sterling silver.

The competition is open to children under the age of 16 and entries need to be submitted by email to hello@hamiltonandinches.com. Entries close on Monday 1st June and a winner will be contacted by Monday 15th June.