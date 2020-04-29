Sweet as honey

A Scottish honey is set to take on its global rivals after being revealed as a world-leading superfood in a recent scientific study.

The Scottish Bee Company’s heather honey contains up to 10 times more of the essential micronutrient, manganese, compared to 200 of its global rivals, and is among the world’s top manganese-containing products.

Researchers from Fera Science Limited teamed up with the Edinburgh-based company to investigate the nutritional content of its honey, which is produced in the Lothians, Dumfriesshire, Stirlingshire, Fife and Aberdeenshire. The results of the study suggest that The Scottish Bee Company’s heather honey contains significantly higher levels of manganese, which is an antioxidant which activates enzymes in the body involved in protecting tissues from damage. IIt also helps the metabolism of nutrients and in maintaining healthy bones.

The Scottish Bee Company was founded by Iain and Suzie Millar in 2017 out of a love for the environment and the honey bee. Iain and Suzie were saddened by the decline in the bee population, so they decided that they would do something to help. Along with dwindling bee numbers, they were also astonished to find how much honey consumed in the UK is imported from around the world, sparking their production of home-grown, bee-friendly honey.