The world’s most popular facial has arrived

It’s the world’s most popular facial, with one performed somewhere around the globe every 15 seconds.

And now, Edinburgh residents can see what the fuss is all about for themselves, as the multi-award-winning Dr Nestor’s Medical & Cosmetic Centre brings the HydraFacial to its in-clinic offering this November.

Launching at the clinic’s in-house skin health department and performed by lead skin therapist Helen Cowan, the HydraFacial will help Edinburgh residents rediscover their glow and uncover perfectly polished, healthy and radiant skin, just in time for the glamorous festive season.

So, how does this ‘miracle facial’ really work? Using six steps and a vacuum-powered handheld device, the HydraFacial offers medical-grade hydra-dermabrasion which cleanses, exfoliates and then hydrates the skin, by infusing it with intensive serums. The result: glowing, smooth and clear skin, that radiates health and happiness.

The unique HydraFacial device simply vacuums gunk and blockages from the pores (which you can ask to see post-facial – grim but fascinating!) whilst simultaneously pushing potent actives into the skin’s surface, to moisturise, brighten and plump up the complexion.

Plus, there’s a variety of add-ons in the HydraFacial experience, to target specific skincare concerns such as lines and wrinkles, acne or pigmentation and sun damage. Different strengths of glycolic/salicylic acid peels can be used, as well as LED light therapy, facial massage and specialised booster vials containing active ingredients.

You can even opt for a ‘perk’ treatment for eyes to exfoliate, tone, hydrate and tighten, or for lips to exfoliate, hydrate and lightly plump for a perfectly polished pout.

And there’s no need to worry about the pain or redness associated with many medical-grade facials: the HydraFacial delivers high efficacy in a gentle and relaxing way, so you step out of the clinic looking fresh-faced and feeling fabulous.

Ideal for all ages, skin types and skin concerns, the HydraFacial can help you achieve the skin you’ve always hoped for. Ideal as a regular treatment to maintain the condition of your skin, or used just before a big event or special occasion to boost your glow, everyone can benefit from this incredibly popular facial.

And now members of the public can book in for this facial for themselves, at a very purse-friendly introductory price. Dr Nestor’s Medical & Cosmetic Centre is very proud to be a hosting a red-carpet event as part of the HydraFacial World Tour, on Wednesday 6 November.

Slots will be available at the clinic from 10am-8pm, where patients can book in for a taster Express HydraFacial for the reduced rate of just £40, including drinks and nibbles to enjoy, and exclusive offers available. To book your slot in advance, contact the clinic directly on 0131 467 1450.

Dr Nestor Demosthenous, founder of Dr Nestor’s Medical & Cosmetic Centre, said: ‘We are delighted to be introducing such a well-loved and well-known treatment into the clinic. It fits in beautifully alongside our existing skin health offering and gives our clients yet another option that we think they will love. HydraFacial has been highly requested by our patients and we are very pleased to be able to bring this treatment to them, and help the residents of Edinburgh and beyond, experience the ‘HydraFacial glow’ for themselves.’

Helen Cowan, skin therapist at Dr Nestor’s, added: ‘I have been a fan of the HydraFacial for a very long time and am delighted to be able to perform this on our patients and customers looking for a radiant glow and healthier skin. I love the results the HydraFacial offers and I can’t wait to introduce this to our customers over the coming months.’

The HydraFacial is now available to book at Dr Nestor’s Medical & Cosmetic Centre, and is priced at £120, with boosters and perk treatments available to add on for an additional £40. A minimum course of six is recommended.

To book in for a slot at the Red Carpet World Tour event on November 6, contact the clinic on 0131 467 1450 to secure your place and pay the £40 ticket price in advance. The event will take place at the clinic between 10am and 8pm, with 30-minute slots available throughout the day to enjoy an Express HydraFacial.

Plus, there are a number of special offers when you book in for a course of HydraFacials: six for the price of five at £600, or 12 for the price of nine, at £1080. These can be paid in full, or patients can sign up for a subscription to spread the cost.

To make an appointment, telephone the clinic on 0131 467 1450.