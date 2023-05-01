The Nail Yard opens at Archerfield’s Fletcher’s Cottage Spa

THE most recent addition to the luxurious Fletcher’s Cottage Spa at Archerfield has opened its doors. The Nail Yard Edinburgh is already established as a capital favourite in Morningside and now the eco-friendly nail bar has opened a branch in the award-winning East Lothian spa.

Offering luxurious hand and feet treatments that protect the environment by minimising the use of toxins and chemicals as well as being kind to skin and nails is of utmost importance to the Nail Yard owner Kirsty MacCormick, who said: ‘We are delighted to be entering this partnership and bringing our award-winning salon to East Lothian. The reputation of the Archerfield Estate and Fletcher’s Cottage is second to none and we couldn’t think of a better location to open our first location outside of Edinburgh.’

The treatment menu includes advanced manicures and pedicures from Margaret Dabbs London, Medi Manicures and Pedicures from Elim as well as gel polishes from Bio Sculpture, a science-backed brand synonymous with beautiful, healthy nails.

Designed by interior designer Siân Parry Jones, the new nail bar combines effortless style with organic elements, including oak flooring and eye-catching woodland sanctuary wallpaper for that ‘outside in’ ambiance. A naturally restored oak nail bar tabletop with views across the gardens sits at the centre of the salon to create a feeling of connectedness for customers, while comfortable pedicure chairs complete with cosy blankets deliver the ultimate of luxurious experiences.

New customers visiting The Nail Yard Archerfield will benefit from a special introductory offer of 20% off all initial treatments or a complimentary gel polish with any of the luxury pedicure treatments, available to all new clients until the end of May.

For more information about The Nail Yard at Archerfield please contact kirsty@thenailyard.com or visit www.thenailyard.com/locations