Sew Confident expands with Glasgow studio

MORE Glaswegians will be learning how to sew after Sew Confident opened a studio and shop on Great Western Road.

Jenny Drew founded her business ten years ago, opening franchises in Dundee in 2018 and Chorley in 2019.

Together, the branches have taught more than 10,000 people to crochet, embroider, knit, quilt, and sew.

Drew said: “Previously located in the Hidden Lane, off Argyll Street, this is not a big move geographically speaking – however, what it means for the business is huge.

“We are now able to offer more classes, employ more people, stock more fabric, and bring the joy of sewing to even more people.

“The new store is much more visible and we hope will become a hub where sewers of all abilities are inspired to pick up some fabric and enjoy making some time for themselves.”

Drew began her business from the back of her Vauxhall Corse, travelling around Glasgow to teach classes in various locations, before moving into Hidden Lane in 2014.

Her business now employs five members of staff and 11 freelance tutors, with more jobs expected to be created at her new premises.

As part of its expansion, Sew Confident will stock fabrics from Liberty of London, with customers able to order the legendary “Liberty” print.

Drew added: “I believe personal and professional growth comes from doing things that are out of your comfort zone – nothing ever changes if you keep towing the line.

“I’m constantly challenging myself and taking the leap to move to a bigger studio while introducing a retail offering at the same time is the biggest challenge of my career to date.

“In addition, I am actively looking for new franchisees to invest in what has proven to be an extremely successful business.

“With three well-established locations, we are poised to welcome people who want to be part of a business that helps people learn a new skill while meeting new people and de-stressing.”

