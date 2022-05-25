PEOPLE throughout Scotland are continuing to support Ukrainians fleeing from Russia’s invasion.

A “foodie raffle” organised by chocolatier Sebastian Kobelt is coming to a close this week.

Kobelt is raising money for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal.

He said: “The raffle is due to be drawn this Friday 27 May, so there are still a few days to buy your tickets, priced at a very affordable £10 each, if you have not already done so.

“You could win a pretty significant prize – some of the restaurant prizes we have are for really prestigious and sought after eateries.

“What a treat to win a meal at some of these amazing places, and you are helping the people of Ukraine at the same time.”

Prizes on offer include: dinner for two at Aizle in Edinburgh; dinner, bed and breakfast for two at The Roman Camp Hotel in Callander; lunch or dinner for four at Gary Maclean’s Creel Caught stall in Edinburgh’s St James Quarter; a private whisky tasting for two with Colin Hinds at Tipsie Midgie in Edinburgh; lunch for two at The Cellar in Anstruther; lunch for two at The Gannet in Glasgow; dinner for two at Locanda de Gusti; and a voucher for 63Taystreet Restaurant in Perth.

Other prizes include: a bottle of Glenmorangie Signet whisky; a hamper with a selection of artisan chocolates from Kobelt; a side of salmon from Belhaven Smokehouse; a chutney masterclass with Jean Miller from the Millers Larder; a “Perfect Porridge Pack” from Hamlyns of Scotland; a voucher for the Cheese Byre Shop; plus prizes from Harajuku Kitchen, Fidra Gin, Edinburgh Fermentarium, Chocolates of Glenshiel, Errington Cheese, Jump Ship Brewing, Spice Witch, Gullane Glogg Nuisance Drinks, Great Glen Charcuterie, and Linlithgow Distillery.

Pupils create ‘Welcome to Scotland’ packs



Meanwhile, pupils in S1 at Peterhead Academy have been making cards and small gifts to share with Ukranian refugees to welcome them to Scotland.

Five classes took part in art, home economics, and technical classes to create wooden toys, biscuits, and cards to put into the welcome packs.

Aberdeenshire Council’s refugee resettlement team will share the gifts with Ukrainian families.

The pupils also took part in modern studies, personal and social education, and social subjects to learn to write a message in Ukranian in the welcome cards.

Head teacher Shona Sellers said: “We hope this small gesture will help Ukranian children and young people arriving in Aberdeenshire feel welcomed.

“It is an important learning opportunity for our young people and they are really pleased to be making a difference to our wider community.”

