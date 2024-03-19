Laings launches second TAG Heuer Boutique in Edinburgh’s Multrees Walk

Sponsored Content | Edinburgh’s prestigious jewellery scene has welcomed a new gem – a TAG Heuer boutique from luxury jewellers Laings.

The store opened on 15 March on Multrees Walk. It comes following the success of the first TAG boutique, which opened in September 2023 on Buchanan Street, Glasgow.

Rob Diver, managing director of TAG Heuer Uk and Ireland, said that the choice to expand into Scotland’s capital city was ‘only natural.’

‘We look forward to homing TAG Heuer in the prime location of Multrees Walk and seeing where this valued partnership will take us next,’ he said.

The boutique features displays of the brand’s latest pieces, including the Carrera Collection, in addition to a 3D Porshe sculpture by local artist Katy Sawrey, representing the two companies long-lasting partnership.

With the aim of providing innovative technology to shoppers, the new boutique promises an exceptional experience.

Stuart McDowell, managing director of Laings, said: ‘We are proud to introduce Edinburgh to a new, state-of-the-art retail destination, with our interactive display area alongside the excellent customer service and diverse offering clients have come to expect from the Laings and TAG Heuer names.’

Alongside other luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton and Michael Kors, the boutique is in a perfect location for luxury shopping.

Adam Stone, Head of Retail Asset Management UK at Nuveen, said: ‘Multrees Walk is home to many leading and exclusive lifestyle brands, and we are thrilled to welcome TAG Heuer to our portfolio. The new TAG boutique will provide a unique and special shopping experience, bringing exceptional watchmaking, technology and innovation to Multrees Walk.’

Laings exquisite jewellery and watches have been featured in Edinburgh since 1978, currently at their flagship store on George Street.