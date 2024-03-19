InchDairnie Distillery: The Sample Room Range

Sponsored Content | InchDairnie Distillery has released a limited-edition collection, small-batch trilogy series.

The Sample Room Range has been specifically created to challenge Scotch whisky conventions and showcase the experimentation that takes place at the distillery in the Kingdom of Fife.

The series will launch exclusively with The Whisky Shop, across the 22 stores and online from 22 March, priced £59 per bottle (50cl, approx. 58.2% ABV). Priority access will be given to the Whisky Shop’s W Club members from the 21 March.

Driven by flavour, the Single Distillery trilogy features the Leven, a rich rye blend comprised of 50% single distillery rye and single malt from Amontillado casks, the Balgonie, a smoke and rye blend of 74% single distillery rye and 26% peated single malt, and the Pitkevy, a delicate peated single malt partially aged in Palo Cortado casks and more notably, the first peated expression to come from the distillery.

With waxed dipped sample bottles and ground-breaking liquid types that showcase a wide spectrum of flavours, this limited-edition collection is straight from InchDairnie’s sample room, and has been specially created for whisky enthusiasts.

Only 390 bottles of each expression will be made available, each bottled at Cask Strength with an ABV of 58.2-58.5%.

‘InchDairnie’s new Sample Room Range is the second official release from the distillery and gives whisky enthusiasts a glimpse into the innovative approach that we have here,’ said distilling director Scott Sneddon.

‘I’ve been with InchDairnie since the site was a green field, assisting with the build and installation, but we are only now realising its full potential to when it comes to extracting flavour.

‘My team and I have experimented with unique materials, advanced distilling methods and carefully selected casks to push the boundaries of Scotch Whisky conventions and this new Single Distillery range is just a sneak preview.’

Tasting Notes from Charles MacLean

Leven Blended Scotch Whisky (Single Distillery Rich Rye) –

Amber in hue with moderate beading. Mellow with light prickle. The top notes are rounded and faintly reminiscent of Ryvita crispbread, with a trace of vanilla toffee and green sticks. A lightly sweet taste to start, mouth-drying, leads to a lengthy spicy finish.

Balgonie Blended Scotch Whisky (Single Distillery Smoke & Rye) –

Deep gold, with moderate beading. A mellow, rounded nose, with no prickle. Butterscotch top-notes are backed by faint oaky notes, with just a whisp of mossy smoke with a drop of water. A fresh, sweet taste, with elegant smoke in the finish.

Pitkevy Single Malt Scotch Whisky (Single Distillery Elegant Smoke) –

Deep gold with light beading. A mellow nose with no prickle. Light vanilla fudge top-notes, backed by freshly baked buttered scone, possibly with a smear of spun honey. The texture is lightly teeth-coating and the taste sweet then savoury, with a suggestion of smoke in the aftertaste.

