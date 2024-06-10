Jade Holland Cooper ahead of The Royal Show: ‘There is a special place in my heart for Scotland’

We catch up with British fashion designer Jade Holland Cooper ahead of her return to The Royal Highland Show this month.

Jade Holland Cooper’s love of the countryside is deep rooted.

Growing up the daughter of a farmer father and a fashion designer mother, rural life and a sense of style have always been intertwined for Jade.

But it was while she was studying at Royal Agricultural College she realised no one was making stylish country clothes that she wanted to wear.

So Jade decided to do it herself. Standing in a field at Badminton Horse Trials in 2008, she sold 30 tweed mini-skirts from a two metre stand and quickly realised there was a demand for her clothes.

Abandoning her studies, she set about building a brand she wanted to wear, which today counts the Princess of Wales as a loyal customer.

Her collections at Holland Cooper now draw inspiration from the rich traditions and classic styles found in British tailoring and country wear, but incorporate contemporary styles.

An advocate for British manufacturing and craftsmanship, Jade is a long-time supporter of Scottish mills, which she has used since she began her fashion empire 15 years ago.

And Holland Cooper is now one of the biggest buyers of Scottish tweed and wool in the UK, purchasing hundreds of thousands of metres a year.

Jade has used Scottish mills since she started out, so it’s no surprise she has a huge Scottish following and a special place in her heart for our wee nation.

She has worked with the same mill since the beginning. ‘When I started out I used to grovel around for a few metres,’ says Jade.

‘But now we buy hundreds of thousands of metres of British woven wool every year. We are one of the biggest buyers of UK wool which is incredible.’

And now Jade is bringing Holland Cooper back to The Royal Highland Show this year, for the first time since 2018, to touch base with her Scottish customers.

‘We have a really loyal customer base in Scotland and it’s lovely to have a chance to represent the brand there ourselves,’ Jade says.

‘The heritage of the brand, the fact it’s a British made brand with wools that are woven in Scotland, it’s only natural there is a special place in my heart for Scotland.

‘We are really excited to bring the stand up there, it’s one of the biggest we have ever done.

We will have 30 stylists with us, a Holland Cooper picnic area and a Champagne bar, it will be a really big splash.’

Since the brand last featured at The Highland Show it has grown exponentially. It now has around 800 product options, a far cry from the few hundred they had in 2018.

‘The brand has grown enormously in every way possible,’ Jade says.

‘We did £40 million in turnover in the last financial year and we are aiming for £60 million this year.

‘There isn’t anything we aren’t making in the women’s wear category, apart from underwear, so it really is a full 360 lifestyle brand now.

‘We have great stockists in Scotland and it’s been wonderful to watch the number of Scottish customers grow year on year.

‘The Highland Show is one of those events in Scotland that everyone knows about and everyone goes to. It’s a real tradition which is so lovely.

‘I think the product resonates with Scottish customers because it’s understandable – it’s classic, tailored and timeless, and for a lot of women that’s exactly what they are looking for.

‘We have that lovely tartan and tweed element too, it’s a great mix between traditional fabrics and more modern styles.

‘I am really excited about The Highland Show and can’t wait to see everyone.’

The Royal Highland Show is on from 20-23 June.

Holland Cooper’s stand at The Royal Highland Show, will be located at 4th Avenue, 27(C). www.hollandcooper.com

