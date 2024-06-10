Highland gallery Resipole Studios celebrates 20th anniversary

Highland art gallery, Resipole Studios, is celebrating it’s 20th anniversary.

Since 2004, the rural gallery on the west coast of Scotland has championed the works of both established and emerging artists.

To celebrate, Resipole Studios is hosting an ambitious anniversary exhibition from 30 June until 4 August this year.

It will include prominent works from private and public collections inspired by the west coast of Scotland, alongside works by artists who exhibited at Resipole early in their careers having gone on to international acclaim.

Pieces on display include a selection of paintings by the late American abstract expressionist painter Jon Schueler from the period of time he spent living on the west coast of Scotland, as well as works by Jemima Blackburn, Caroline Walker, Ewan McClure, Anna King, Barbara Rae and more.

‘We are incredibly proud to reach this significant milestone,’ says Andrew Sinclair, director of Resipole.

‘My vision for the gallery was to create a welcoming space in the rural Highlands to showcase high quality fine art inspired by this beautiful part of the world.

‘We are deeply grateful to our dedicated and talented roster of artists and the immense support of the gallery community, near and far, all of whom have contributed to our growing success over the past two decades.’

In a companion exhibition, throughout rest of the gallery, a selection of works inspired by Resipole and the surrounding area by invited artists.

‘We are excited to embark on this celebratory year and share our passion for contemporary art inspired by the west coast of Scotland with an even wider audience,’ said gallery manager Kerrie Robinson.

www.resipolestudios.co.uk

Read more Culture stories here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.