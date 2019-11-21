Scotland goes purple for World Pancreatic Cancer day

Today (Thursday, 21 November) marks World Pancreatic Cancer Day, and famous landmarks all over Scotland will be turning purple as part of the Purple Lights for pancreatic cancer campaign.

Organised by individuals affected by the disease, the campaign is a way to remember loved ones lost to pancreatic cancer, support those living with and beyond the disease as well as raise vital awareness during November’s Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month.

Landmarks all over Scotland are making their own contribution to the global campaign, joining forces with landmarks such as Luna Park in Sydney, the Chicago Skyline and the National Theatre in London.

The list includes:

Scottish Government, Victoria Quay, Edinburgh

St Andrew’s House, Edinburgh

Ness Bridge, Inverness

Titan Crane, Clydebank

Lomond Galleries, Alexandria

Perth & Kinross Council Buildings

Perth Concert Hall and Perth Theatre

Norie Miller Memorial Walk, Perth

Perth Bridge

St Matthew’s Church, Perth

University of Glasgow, Cloisters

DC Thomson & Co Ltd, HQ, Dundee

Beacon Arts Centre, Greenock

Hearts & Stitches, Greenock

Glasgow Royal Infirmary

University of the West of Scotland, Blantyre Campus

Cancer Support Scotland, Calman Centre, Glasgow

Comrie White Church – Comrie Community Centre

Cumbernauld Arria Statue

Rutherglen Town Hall

McCaig’s Tower, Oban

Soaperie Gardens, Kirkcudbright

St Mary’s and Old Parish Church, Hawick

Many people also play their own purple part, lighting their home, wearing purple clothes and sharing information on social media.

Purple Lights for pancreatic cancer, is supported by Pancreatic Cancer Scotland (PCS), and UK based charities, including Pancreatic Cancer UK, Pancreatic Cancer Action and Planets and Guts UK.

Fiona Brown, development manager, PCS, said: ‘Purple Lights is a wonderful initiative which helps raise much needed awareness of pancreatic cancer and we are proud to work collaboratively with our partner charities on the campaign. Lighting up landmarks purple can be a great talking point.

‘By encouraging conversations around pancreatic cancer and sharing pictures on social media the people of Scotland can help shine a light on a disease, which has been left in the dark for too long. We are grateful to our supporters for coming together to make the Purple Lights for pancreatic cancer campaign possible.’

Pancreatic Cancer Scotland was formed in 2010 by a group of patients, carers, nurses and doctors in Scotland to share hope, knowledge and action in the battle against pancreatic cancer.

PCS is dedicated to the people of Scotland whose lives have been touched by pancreatic cancer and associated tumours. They are committed to raising awareness, enhancing education, healthcare, research and support for patients and families in Scotland.

Of all the major cancers, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rates and these numbers have barely changed in the last five decades.

Approximately 800 people a year are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in Scotland. With a predicted increase of 49.9% by 2027, PCS is determined to stop pancreatic cancer becoming the second largest cause of cancer death.

There is currently no standard screening test or early detection method for pancreatic cancer, though research is being conducted in these areas. Knowing the symptoms and risks remains key to an early diagnosis to give patients the best chance of survival.

Common symptoms of pancreatic cancer can include abdominal or mid-back pain, weight loss, signs of jaundice, loss of appetite, nausea, changed bowel habits, and new onset diabetes not associated with weight gain. These symptoms, can, however, also be attributed to other less serious causes and common conditions, but if people have concerns and persistently experience one or more of the symptoms, which are not normal for them, they should make an appointment with their GP.

To support the charity’s vision to make the 2020’s the decade of change, PCS have recently launched the ‘Pan Can Clan’ to bring together a growing and inspiring community of people committed to the cause. Visit https://www.pancanscot.org/ for more details.