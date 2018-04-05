Revive your mind, body and spirit with a yoga break

If you’re looking to relax, unwind and detox in the city, a Revive Day (or half day) in Edinburgh is the perfect treat.

Hosted by Revive Yoga Breaks in a beautiful, luxurious house in Bruntsfield, a full-day retreat runs from 8am to 5pm and includes two yoga sessions with instructor Katy Wakefield, a nourishing, vegan breakfast, brunch and afternoon tea cooked by holistic chef Joanne Hamilton, an optional (and very relaxing) detox back massage and a chat with a nutritionist and herbalist on ways to aid detoxing.

With group sizes typically around 12 guests for each Revive Day, the experience feels very exclusive and allows for one-to-one tuition. Yoga classes are for all levels, from beginner to intermediate and advanced and there is plenty of space in the house to relax between activities, either enjoying some me-time or chatting with like-minded people.

Revive Days will take place on 28 and 29 April and 2 and 3 June and are priced at £40-£110.

www.reviveyogabreaks.com