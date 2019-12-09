Hotel launch juice detox retreat with nutritionist

The Radisson Collection Hotel Edinburgh has teamed up with Amanda Hamilton, the renowned Scottish nutritionist, author and TV personality to launch an exclusive bi-annual Body Kickstart Detox Retreat.

To be held on Saturday 29 February and Sunday 1 March 2020, the exclusive event will offer participants a stylish city centre sanctuary to kickstart health eating and living.

The Body Kickstart retreat is a stimulating weekend jam-packed with inspiring seminars; expert consultations; Pilates masterclasses as well as luxurious treatments in the hotel’s in-house Sleeping Beauty Spa.

The detox packages also include delicious detox-style cuisine based on a fresh juices, smoothies and seasonal soups designed to support gut health, boost energy levels and help guests kick start safe weight loss. Follow on menus are also provided for all guests.

These exclusive retreats are ideal for those looking to reset habits or address a specific health issue or just crave to look and feel better before spring.

Proving the ideal starting point for those who aspire to achieve better health, the location of the retreat is key to this journey.

Amanda Hamilton said: ‘My retreats are traditionally hosted in the countryside or by the coast, but the beauty of Edinburgh makes it the ideal city in which to launch a retreat. The design of the Radisson Collection allowed us to section off a private floor of the hotel, so it is the best of both worlds really.

‘I have seen a real uplift in local demand for nutrition advice in my North Berwick clinic and clients wanting to have the experience of a retreat without the hassle and impact of international travel.

‘February is an ideal time to detox ahead of spring and to shake off that sluggish winter feeling – and the post-holiday September Retreat will also work to help people rebalance after those summer months.’

Radisson Collection Hotel manager, Melanie Nocher added: ‘We are delighted that we will be able to offer guests such an inspirational and exceptional package with these seasonal detox retreats. The Radisson Collection Royal Mile Hotel is a design-led lifestyle hotel and provides the perfect setting in the heart of the capital.’

Guests have the option of booking either the two-day/one-night Residential Retreat or for day guests, the two-day Day Only package.

The residential weekend is priced at £595 (pp) and £450 (pp) for the two full days retreat. Extend your stay with an additional night on Sunday or Friday at Radisson Collection Hotel for £150 per night per room for the February / March retreat or £270 per room per night in September.

Dates available: 29 February 2020/1 March 2020, or 12/13 September 2020.

For more information and to book visit www.amandahamilton.com/products/edinburgh-city-detox-weekend

