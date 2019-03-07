Hotel is banking on fitness in the former vaults

A former bank vault in the base of a Scots hotel has shaped up for a new look.

Gritty fitness outfit CaveFit is to open its second gym in the former vaults in the basement of The Edinburgh Grand, following a partnership deal with the luxury hotel residence’s owners, Chris Stewart Group.

The new CaveGYM and CaveHIIT studio will open in the summer following a major fit-out by Chris Stewart Group’s design team.

CaveFit’s brand and its vision for a dynamic and bold approach to the interior sits well within the space that features rusted steel clad walls, traditional white glazed brick and impressive Chubb security doors.

CaveFit The Edinburgh Grand will include the latest Watson, Rogue and Eleiko performance-level equipment.

Founded by personal trainer and former Royal Marine Commando, Peter Oakden, in 2014, CaveFit bases its fitness programmes around those used by professional athletes and focuses on strength training and high intensity body work.

Currently operating from Granton’s West Shore business park, it has built up a reputation amongst Edinburgh’s fitness seekers for its tough workouts and inclusive, non-competitive approach.

The Granton facility, CaveFit Waterfront, has eight personal trainers (PTs) and attracts nearly 500 people a week, with a core membership of over 100. CaveFit The Edinburgh Grand will be open to new members, non-members on a pay-to-train basis and hotel guests.

CaveFit is looking to recruit up to three new PTs. Supported by Under Armour’s ‘Point of Sweat’ programme, it is one of Scotland’s leading functional fitness centres.

CaveFit Founder, Peter Oakden said: ‘To create a CaveFit gym in the vaults of The Edinburgh Grand is a totally unique opportunity. The space is perfect for our style of raw, bad-ass fitness and puts us right in the city centre, where we can truly bring our sports conditioning workouts to the mainstream.

‘We are all about unleashing the inner athlete in everyone for better mental and physical health. But we also keep it fun and motivational for everyone who steps into our gym. We believe in communicating well, setting the right expectations and building self-belief.’

Gavin MacLennan, general manager for The Edinburgh Grand added: ‘The Edinburgh Grand is all about challenging the accepted norm and CaveFit is no ordinary gym. Their training approach and their set up has a distinct style; it is perfect for us and our guests.

‘The fit-out is underway and will be finished for a summer opening. The designs for the space are amazing, repurposing the old vaults for a contemporary use.’

The Edinburgh Grand is operated by Lateral City, part of the Chris Stewart Group and features 50 individually designed apartments.

Constructed during WWII, between 1936 and 1942, the building was formerly the headquarters of the National Bank of Scotland and subsequently became the global head office for the Royal Bank of Scotland until it vacated the property in 2007.

The respectfully renovated Edinburgh Grand retains many outstanding period features including the original plate steel bank vaults, hand-etched windows and dark wood panelled walls. Authentic features also include original fireplaces, brass door handles and decorative cornicing.

Click HERE for more details.