Harvey Nichols set to pop up in St Andrews

Harvey Nichols Edinburgh is spreading its wings in Scotland as it is set to open a a pop-up shop in St Andrews.

Until now, shoppers have only been able to shop the fashion brand online or at the Harvey Nichols store in Edinburgh – which, quite frankly, aren’t just on the local high street, but now they are coming to the Adamson Restaurant and Bar.

And while Donatella Versace won’t be arriving in the historic Fife town her acclaimed fashion brand will be stopping off at the towns most fashionable eatery for an exclusive one – off fashion extravagansa.

But in true Harvey Nichols style, this isn’t just your standard pop-up shop.

Julie Lewis, managing director of The Adamson, said: ‘We are honoured to host the first ever Harvey Nichols event in St Andrews and to welcome general manager Louise Masson and her team to The Adamson.

‘It is an opportunity for us to show the global fashion brand our historic town and for locals to learn about the current womenswear trends for the season. As a restaurant we are proud to have had the opportunity to become involved with this inspiring and unique fashion event.’

Join the team from The Adamson for a unique style event in partnership with Harvey Nichols Edinburgh hosted by the senior fashion team. The Autumn/Winter 2018 Trunk Show will be in St Andrews for one day only giving guests the chance to discover new brands and the latest trends across womenswear, accessories and jewellery.

Trunk Show guests will also enjoy a champagne reception, a delicious two course lunch and a cocktail for £50 per person – the event will be hosted between 11.30am-5pm with a fashionable after party from 6pm on Thursday 4 October – so make sure you’re energised and ready for the show.

For tickets contact The Adamson Restaurant and Bar in St Andrews on 01334 479191

The Adamson opened in St Andrews in 2012 and won Best Restaurant of the Year at the 2016 SLTN Awards.