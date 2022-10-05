Hamilton & Inches launches first recycled gold range

JEWELLERY chain Hamilton & Inches has launched its first collection made from recycled 18-carat solid yellow gold.

The “Gold Luna” collection, which was made at the company’s workshop on George Street in Edinburgh, includings earrings and a necklet.

Victoria Houghton, chief executive at Hamilton & Inches, said: “After the success of the sterling ‘Silver Luna’ collection, we are delighted to launch the new ‘Gold Luna’ collection.

“Since 1866 we have been hand-crafting stunning pendants and necklaces, which often rely on a chain to support the main concept, but this September we are thrilled to launch and showcase the gold chain as a hero piece in its own right – an elegant and contemporary statement, sure to elevate any outfit.

“Made entirely from recycled 18ct yellow solid gold, this collection’s origin reflects the values we work towards as a company in terms of the importance we place on sustainable practices.

“The new range is exquisitely versatile and adds an extra touch of luxury to the everyday.”

Hamilton & Inches was granted its first royal warrant more than 120 years ago when it was appointed as “His Majesty’s Clockmaker and Keeper and Dresser of His Majesty’s Clocks, Watches and Pendulums in Palaces and Houses in his Ancient Kingdom of Scotland”.

In 2010, the company was appointed as “Silversmiths and Clock Specialists to Her Majesty The Queen”.

