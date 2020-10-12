Speyside farm lands Harvey Nics deal

WOOL throws made by a farm and woolmill in Speyside are going on sale in department store chain Harvey Nichols’ Edinburgh and London branches.

Dalrachie Farm, which rears cattle and sheep in Ballindalloch, is run by Alan and Sarah-Jane Forbes, who sell wool clipped from their flock of 350 North Country Hill Cheviot ewes to Knockando Woolmill, just 12 miles from the farm.

Sarah-Jane, who is also part-time general manager at Knockando Woolmill, said: “As a Scotch-assured farm, quality and sustainability are high on our agenda, from the Scotch lamb protected geographical indication (PGI) and Scotch beef PGI we produce to the wool that we sell.

“It has been a great opportunity to connect the dots between a sheep standing in a field right through to a premium luxury product, available to purchase in one of the most prestigious stores in the UK.

“I think it’s important, especially in the current climate, that people know exactly where their products are coming from, and the textile industry is benefitting from the traceability messaging.

“For someone shopping in Harvey Nichols in Edinburgh or London to know that they’re purchasing a premium wool product produced sustainably at a small Scottish farm is something that holds a lot of appeal – and we’re really proud to offer people that awareness of where their items originate.”

Lesley Cameron, director of marketing and communications at Quality Meat Scotland – which runs the Scotch beef, Scotch lamb and specially-selected pork brands – added: “It’s hugely positive to see Dalrachie Farm really living what it means to be a Scotch-assured brand – traceability, sustainability and quality.

“Sarah-Jane and Alan have successfully highlighted the different ways that Scottish farms are seizing new opportunities that give people the chance to learn about where their products originate from.

“It’s fantastic to see a quality Scottish brand on the shelves at one of the country’s top retailers.”

