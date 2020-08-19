Jeweller launches watches social media channel

LUXURY jeweller Laings has created a social media channel to share its love of watches.

@LaingsWatches on Instagram will showcase a range of luxury watches and share news and insights with its audience.

Retail director Stuart McDowell said: “We’ve created this interactive platform to share our passion for high-quality luxury watches with like-minded individuals.

“We have an elite portfolio of luxury watch brands and have access to incredible content and visuals.

“Laings Watches allows us the opportunity to share our appreciation of these works of art.”

McDowell added: “Whether you’re just beginning your journey and researching your first timepiece, or if you’re completely fluent in the language of horology, Laings Watches is a place for anyone with an interest in timepieces to join and celebrate the magnificence of high-quality watchmaking.”