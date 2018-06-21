Firm celebrates 150 years by restoring park’s sundial

A Scottish business has marked its 150th anniversary by restoring the Sundial Garden at Inverleith Park in Edinburgh.

Kinloch Anderson is known for its high quality clothing and textiles and a number of world class innovations by the family steering the business successfully throughout the decades.

The 150th anniversary event was a gathering of family, friends and business colleagues.

The Kinloch Anderson Sundial was originally gifted to the City of Edinburgh by Councillor W Joseph Kinloch Anderson in 1890, and has been standing as the centrepiece of the Sundial Garden in nearby Inverleith Park since it opened in 1891.

It was in 2017 that a committee member from the Friends of Inverleith Park approached Kinloch Anderson determined to restore the Kinloch Anderson Sundial and asked: ‘If you and your family could agree to this.’

Deirdre Kinloch Anderson said: ‘2018 is the 150th Anniversary for the Kinloch Anderson company. This project will be a wonderful way to commemorate our company’s unique longevity and our commitment to the City in which we have always been based.

‘ The garden party in the Sundial Garden was a fantastic celebration and everyone was asked to wear a touch of tartan or a kilt.’

Deirdre is the author of Kinloch Anderson: A Scottish Tradition, and was awarded an OBE for services to the textile industry in 2010.

The 150th anniversary event also included the Friends of Inverleith Park, the Stockbridge Pipe Band, singer Moira Kerr and the local schools.

Edinburgh’s Lord Provost Frank Ross was invited as the official guest, a former Sovereign’s Piper Derek Potter welcomed the guests as they arrive, the tartan covered Sundial was unveiled, tartan flags were waved, a 150th anniversary cake was cut, and Scottish musical entertainment was provided.

Deirdre said: ‘This event meant so much to us all.

‘We planned a few formalities but no long speeches. There were so many people we had to thank for all their support and commitment, so we displayed this on the day.’

In addition to the Sundial itself there are two information boards nearby on either side for all who are interested to learn more about the history of the Sundial, Inverleith Park, Sundials and the Kinloch Anderson Sundial tartan.

A special 150th anniversary Sundial tartan has been designed and used on the ‘cape’ which was ceremoniously removed at the Garden Party.

Chairman Douglas Kinloch Anderson OBE, and Deirdre, are the fifth generation of the company, and their younger son John is the Chief Executive, introducing the sixth generation of family ownership and management.

John Kinloch Anderson is no exception to the reality that each generation of the Kinloch Anderson family management has been innovative and forward thinking. He believes in the company ethos for quality and service and intends to move it forward into the digital age.

In the 1970s, as high quality clothing manufacturers, Kinloch Anderson became market leaders in the production of elegant, classic skirts and kilted skirts in an unsurpassed variety of tartans, tweeds, checks and plain colours.

These were mostly sold in Europe, North America and Japan and in 1979 the company received the Queen’s Award for Export Achievement. This specialist activity continues today although in a smaller production in Leith, with export sales predominantly to Russia and Japan.

Kinloch Anderson is proud to be honoured with three Royal Warrants of Appointment as Tailors and Kiltmakers to HM The Queen, HRH The Duke of Edinburgh and HRH The Prince of Wales. The company first supplied the Royal family in 1903 with tartans for HM King Edward VII, received their first Royal Warrant in 1934 for HM King George V.

They hold the Royal Family’s privately owned Balmoral tartan, designed by HRH Prince Albert for HM Queen Victoria in 1857; its use requires permission from HM The Queen.