Amelia Windsor launches Brora’s ocean range

FASHION brand Brora has teamed up with model and environmentalist Lady Amelia Windsor for its latest collection, which will be launched on Monday.

Lady Amelia selected the Blue Marine Foundation as the charity that will receive a donation of 10% of sales from Brora’s ocean-inspired range.

“Blue Marine Foundation reminds us that we are all connected to one another and the natural world around us – we must protect and respect our oceans and beaches and everything that lives within it,” she said.

After working with Brora on the project, she added: “I learnt so much about the design process and how new technology is met with traditional techniques while working with wool and cashmere in a sustainable way.

“It was an absolute joy to visit the mill in Scotland and see the care, attention and love that went into every single piece that is made.”

The collection consists of two lambswool jumpers, a cashmere Fair Isle scarf, and matching wrist warmers.

Victoria Stapleton, founder and creative director of Brora, added: “It was fantastic to work with Mel; her fashion ethos to buy quality, timeless pieces is one that matches our own.

“I loved her enthusiasm and genuine interest in the craftmanship and skills that go into our Scottish made pieces and her dedication to the detail of the design.

“These special limited-edition knits truly reflect her style.”

