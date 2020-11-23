Peebles Hydro Hotel welcomes Pure Spa

SPA operator Pure has taken over the facilities at Peebles Hydro Hotel.

An extra treatment room is being added and the beds and equipment in the spa are being upgraded.

The hotel, which is accepting spa booking from 1 December, also has a swimming pool, steam room, sauna, and Jacuzzi.

Stephen Leckie, chairman and chief executive of Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels, which owns the site, said: “Our spa facilities at Peebles Hydro Hotel have advanced greatly over the years from our humble beginnings as Peebles Hydropathic Institute back in 1878.

“We’re proud of our heritage and as part of our continued growth plans we are delighted to partner with a fellow Scottish business to enhance our leisure offering.

“Our spa therapists have been retraining with Pure Spa manager Lina Urbonaviciute on new treatments to ensure all of our guests enjoy a luxury experience when they visit.”

Becky Woodhouse, Pure Spa & Beauty founder and chief executive, added: “Peebles Hydro fits well with Pure’s expansion into the leisure hotel sector and complements our urban spa and beauty locations.

“With more people continuing to work from home we are seeing people take advantage of the time saved from their previous daily commutes to enjoy more wellness activities.

“Pure treatments are an excellent way for busy people to take some time out from the pressures of their daily lives and Peebles Hydro offers a superb new venue for a treatment, spa day or overnight stay and spa package.”

