Now’s the time to spring clean your make-up bag

With the longer days and warmer temperatures finally here, it’s time to spring clean your make-up bag.

Streamline your regime and make space in your bathroom cabinet by binning products that are past their best and replacing them with fewer multi-tasking products guaranteed to save your time, space and money. Here are our favourite one-stop wonder products for spring:

Embryolisse Lait Crème Concentrè, £13

This French pharmacy staple is loved by the likes of Gywneth Paltrow and Scarlett Johansson. Intensely hydrating, it can be used as a daily moisturiser as well as a face mask for an intense boost of hydration. Used sparingly under make up it makes a great primer and can also double as make up remover. Touted as the beauty secret of models and actresses it’s a must for keeping things simple, particularly if your skin is overstressed – a truly multi-purpose product.

Charlotte Tilbury Overnight Bronze and Glow Mask, £38

This tanning overnight face mask is a must for achieving a subtle bronzed glow without the hassle and mess of using a fake tan. A thin layer applied at night will turn into the perfect holiday tan by morning and the product is buildable by repeating the application process over the course of a few nights. As well as leaving you with a natural looking tan the formula works to boost your skin’s condition with nourishing blackcurrant seed oil and oat kernel extract to reduce redness and boost hydration.

Frances Prescott Tri-Balm, £48

This facial ‘Tri-Balm’ has, you guessed it, three uses promising to cleanse, exfoliate and moisturise. Developed by leading make up artist Frances Prescott, the balm uses the finest ingredients and is free from harmful chemicals, parabens, silicones or synthetics. Once applied to the skin, the solid balm can be emulsified with water or wiped off with cotton wool removing every trace of make-up whilst leaving skin clean and super soft.

Caudalie Beauty Elixer, £32

This facial mist can be used as a quick way to give your skin a boost, a few sprays will tighten pores and give your face a refreshed and healthy glow. Use as a toner after cleansing or as a finishing touch to set make up. Had enough of heavy foundation? A few sprays of this on your make-up brushes or foundation sponge can help sheer out foundation giving a dewy, lighter look – the perfect look for the warmer months.

Lucas’ Papaw Ointment, £7.29

A handy one for your holiday toilet bag this cult beauty product claims to have antibacterial and antimicrobial properties and can be used on minor sunburn, nappy rash, splinters and thorns, chapped lips and can even be mixed with a bit of your favourite eye shadow for a fresh and glossy look. Its texture feels like a lighter version of Vaseline and it has a very distinct scent which trust us, does grow on you. Once you try this once, you’ll wonder what you did without it.

NUXE Multi-Purpose Dry Oil, £18.00

A multi-purpose dry oil that never fails to impress. Made from seven precious plant oils it can be used on the hair, face and body and promises to nourish, soften, hydrate and sooth. It smells divine and the scent lasts for hours so keep it simple ad skip the perfume. On the hair it adds a beautiful gloss and suppleness without weighing it down or leaving a greasy residue. They also do a shimmery version which is an absolute essential when jetting off to far-flung sun-drenched destinations.