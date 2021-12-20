New facial uses Nobel Prize winning tech to reverse signs of ageing

A new facial boasting Nobel Prize winning technology has arrived at Edinburgh’s Soul Retreat.

There’s always a frisson of excitement when news of a new treatment filters through to my inbox. And this time I was delighted to hear that Soul Retreat, an organic spa in Edinburgh with a focus on well-being was offering a new facial incorporating some Nobel Prize winning technology.

The Active DermaOrganic Treatment includes a bespoke cocktail of active products to suit the needs of your skin. Leading Polish skincare brand Organic Series have created this plant-based, cruelty free, environmentally friendly, non-invasive facial that gives instant results.

The skin regeneration treatment hydrates deeply and works really well against signs of ageing. It can also be tailored to help reduce acne, sensitivity and redness.

Spa owner, Charlene Evans welcomed me into the salon on Biggar Road and showed me to a bright treatment room. The lights stay on for the treatment in order that Charlene can accurately assess my skin before and during the treatment. We discuss my skin type and what I’d like to achieve from the facial and Charlene explains that the cocktail of active ingredients will help to reduce the redness in my skin as well as having an anti-ageing effect.

The treatment begins with a deep cleanse and a peel before the active phase of the facial, which is when my very own cocktail is infused into the skin using transdermalporation, which is where that Nobel Prize winning tech comes in. TransDermalPorationTM Treatments use pulses of low current to transiently open the skin’s pores, called electroporation.

This allows the application and absorption of specific compounds at the cellular level. There are other treatment benefits apart from just treating specific skin conditions, the cumulative benefits of electroporation include: penetration of the delivered compounds is above 90%, decreased puffiness, increased collagen and elastin production, firming, lifting and regenerating effect. It also helps to restore water balance in the skin.

The facial uses a device which looks a bit like a metal pen and a roller to apply the cocktail. Charlene warns me that this can cause a metallic taste in the mouth while being rubbed on the skin, which was odd, but not unpleasant. The active stage of the treatment is followed by an algae mask and a relaxing facial, arm and hand massage.

The results really are instantly visible. My skin appeared more even, with less redness. It felt supple and hydrated and wrinkles seemed less obvious. This would be the perfect treat ahead of a special occasion and the fact that I left feeling chilled out, as well as looking younger, makes it truly win win.

The DermaOrganic Dermation facial starts charging from £85. The treatment will last around 90 mins and includes a facial massage.

Available at Soul Retreat, 2 Biggar Road Edinburgh EH10 7BQ. Visit www.soul-retreat.uk

For further information visit www.dermaorganic.co.uk and www.organicseries.co.uk.