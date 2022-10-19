World Gaelic Week 2023 dates revealed

THE dates have been revealed for next year’s World Gaelic Week – or Seachdain Na Gàidhlig.

World Gaelic Week will run on 20-26 February, 2023, with next year’s theme being “Coming Together”.

The dates were revealed at this week’s Royal National Mòd in Perth.

Event organisers can apply for up to £500 from a new funding pot to run activities in their communities to celebrate Gaelic.

Joy Dunlop – BBC weather presenter, singer, and director of Seachdain na Gàidhlig – said: “We’re delighted to announce the second ever Seachdain Na Gàidhlig with this year’s theme being ‘Coming Together’, inspired by the post-pandemic recovery.

“The first official Gaelic language week ever held in Scotland took place last year.

“It was a great success and we can’t wait to build on this in 2023.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for people to celebrate and use Gaelic in their daily lives and recognise the language nationally and internationally.

“We would encourage any group, big or small, interested in organising an event as part of Seachdain Na Gàidhlig to apply for one of our small grants.”

James Graham, chief executive at An Comunn Gàidhealach, which organises the Mòd, added: “It’s always exciting to see the new, innovative ways our community comes together to promote the language for all.”

