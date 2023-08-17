Women’s piping and drumming survey extended

THE National Piping Centre has extended the deadline for women to take part in its survey about their experiences of piping and drumming.

The survey, which was launched in April, has received 240 responses so far.

The centre has now extended the deadline for submissions until 8 September.

News of the extension came as the centre last night hosted “Women in Piping & Drumming”, an event run as part of Glasgow’s Piping Live! festival.

Helen Urquhart, marketing and piping events manager at the centre, said: “It has been heartening to see such a positive response to our survey into the experiences of women in piping and drumming in Scotland.

“As we reopen the survey to allow further participants to have their say, we would also like to thank everyone who has contributed so far.

“We have decided to extend our survey to allow as many women as possible to share their experiences in confidence.

“This in turn will give us an even clearer picture of the current landscape in order to guide strategies to implement into the future.”

She added: “I would like to reiterate that all information shared through the survey will remain completely confidential and anonymous and will be handled with care.

“We would encourage anyone who has not yet completed the survey to please do so.

“We hope the information we gather can help piping and drumming in Scotland, and the world, continue to grow and flourish.”

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s music pages.

Plus, don’t miss more culture coverage in every issue of Scottish Field magazine.