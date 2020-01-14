You’ve still got time to see the clock exhibition

There’s just over a week left to time your visit to an exhibition at the National Museum of Scotland.

The Luxury of Time: Clocks from 1550–1750 is running at the museum in Edinburgh until Sunday 26 January, in the exhibition gallery, level one.

The display features rare and significant historical timepieces telling the story of a golden age of innovation in British watch and clockmaking.

Featuring beautiful objects from the golden age of British clock making in the 17th century, these exquisitely decorated pieces were at the cutting edge of technology and many were the ultimate status symbol of their day.

