Le Haggis cabaret returns to the Big Burns Supper

Le Haggis VI – Scotland’s five star cabaret – is returning to ravish the Big Burns Supper.

It’s not La Clique, it’s not La Soiree, it’s Le Haggis and it’s a Scottish national treasure, back to delight and astound with a fresh new show.

Le Haggis VI returns to its spiritual home in the Big Burns Supper Spiegeltent with a high-octane speed, shimmering like a tartan sporran hanging off the side of very chiselled looking lowland warrior.

Cabaret is the frantic beating heart of the festival and no stronger example of its ability to provide a contemporary reflection of Burns can be found than through that of the home-grown cabaret smash-hit, Le Haggis. Expect a heart wrenching Celtic rock harmony laid on rhythmic tribal anthems from an incredible live band of Scottish musicians alongside an international host of variety acts and the raunchiest cabaret.

Le Haggis VI sees unbelievable international circus artists perform alongside top Scottish musicians to create a blistering cabaret experience truly unique to Big Burns Supper.

The new stellar cast includes; Romanian born Andrei Tazlauanu, an incredibly talented aerial and hand balancing artist who has performed around the world. Britain’s Got Talent 2017 semi-finalists, street performance World Champions, Cork’s favourite spandex wearing lads, The Lords of Strut and the UK’s fire breathing, rock ‘n’ roll aerialist Fuel Girl Kat collaborate alongside local Dumfries talent creating a cheeky Celtic cabaret that will spark your every sense.

The Le Haggis VI cast are joined on stage every night by Hó-Ró, the young, energetic Scottish folk band hailing from the Highlands & Islands providing thundering Celtic rock harmonies and legendary Burns songs laid on rhythmic tribal anthems to complete the true Le Haggis experience.

Le Haggis VI runs on 25 and 26 January and 1 and 2 February at 7pm. New for 2019, Le Haggis VI Late at 11.15pm offers a naughtier late-night experience, guaranteed to push boundaries and set pulses racing!

Graham Main, executive producer of Big Burns Supper said: ‘Le Haggis is circus for the soul – it’s our homegrown creation and one we are incredibly proud of. Big Burns Supper’s reason for being is to bring people together through arts and culture, Le Haggis is the bold beating heart of our festival here in Dumfries as it captures our ethos of togetherness through blistering performance and international cultural collaboration.

‘2019 marks the sixth year and we just couldn’t be happier to see our saucy creation continue to delight audiences as we once again welcome international artists to Dumfries to collaborate with homegrown talent. Le Haggis VI is going to be an absolute belter and I’m hugely excited to announce our amazing cast of 2019 today and look forward to revealing a few more surprises in the coming weeks.”

Andrei Tazlauanu said: ‘I’m very excited and proud to perform for the very first time in Scotland. I’m hoping that my performances will make the audience feel just like I do when enjoying a good single malt scotch – anxious, excited, surprised, scared, nostalgic and happy.’

Hó-Ró said: ‘We’re absolutely thrilled to bring our sound all the way from the Highlands and Islands to Scotland’s award-winning risqué cabaret, Le Haggis. Our soundtrack is energetic, fast and rich with unbeatable poetry of Gaelic song – and we’ve heard that the Le Haggis audience are up for a party, so we’re keen to put that to the test.’

Le Haggis VI leads the cabaret action at Big Burns Supper but it’s not the only act in town. Returning after last year’s storming success is Queer Haggis (26 January) which this year welcomes a brand-new cast of the nation’s most celebrated LGBT artists peppered with a tight bondage of cabaret, aerial acrobatics, drag and disco.

Community dirty storytelling is the name of the game as Smut Slam (31 January) sees creator and host Cameryn Moore joined by some of Dumfries’ top storytellers and performers.

The Big Burns Supper 2019 (24 January – 3 February) programme also features performances from some of the biggest names in music, cabaret, theatre and comedy including; Scottish rocker KT Tunstall, psychedelic cult rockers Colonel Mustard & the Dijon Five, acoustic-folk extraordinaire Frank Turner, actor, presenter, DJ, funk & soul icon Craig Charles, top Irish stand-up Ed Byrne, BBC radio and TV regular Hardeep Singh Kohli and UK folk scene’s rising stars Talisk.

Sunday Sessions – a unique festival within a festival on Sunday 3rd Feb features Alabama 3, The Troggs, The Complete Stone Roses and Mànran.

The family programme returns with Youth Beatz Take Over, Scotland’s biggest free youth music festival, science’s greatest and most volatile show Brainiac Live!, a fabulous Family Roller Disco and the Edinburgh Fringe sell-out hit Baby Loves Disco.

The 2019 Big Burns Festival are available to book via www.bigburnssupper.com or by calling 01381 271 820.

Big Burns Supper Festival is a non-profit event, produced by local charity Elektronika and has received support through Scotland’s Winter Festivals.