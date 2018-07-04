Award-winning chef to cook up a storm at Open after party

The chef behind 2 AA rosettes and Michelin-recommended The Tayberry will cater for celebrities and golfers at Hamilton Grand Live – The Open Championship after party on 22 July.

Adam Newth (27), proprietor of the Broughty Ferry restaurant, was crowned Young Scottish Chef of the Year and Young Scottish Seafood Chef of the Year in 2016.

He said: ‘I’ve catered to many people throughout my career, which has predominantly focused on fine dining, I’ve learnt from some of the country’s finest Michelin-starred chefs including Tom Kitchin and Martin Wishart, so I’m looking forward to showcasing my skills and the very best of Scottish produce to the golfing elite, TV personalities and Hollywood producers.’

He will be providing a luxury oyster bar with hundreds of molluscs for the 500 guests.

For the first time at The Open Championship, Hamilton Grand Live will be an exclusive all out after-party, where fans can dance alongside some of their golfing heroes and celebrate another golfing triumph on Scottish soil.

Held in a golf-ball shaped arena on the land of local farmer Beau Fairlie and with two ‘floating’ miniature golf greens, it’s set to be a spectacular event.

And to mark the 147th Open at Carnoustie, 147 tickets are being made available to members of the public.

Celebrities from the world of sport and entertainment are on the guest list put together by head of luxury concierge company Vivere-XO, which caters to the global elite.

‘The Open is the oldest golfing major and as the Masters at Augusta throws spectacular parties, we intend to do the same at Carnoustie.

‘Our party will be the place where some of the players want to go and celebrate and we fully expect the guest list to be littered with celebrities and VIPS to be toasting the tournament’s success with us.’

