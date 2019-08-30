Art club launches annual exhibition this weekend

A Scottish art club, which is over 140 years old, is set to hold its annual exhibition.

The Greenock Art Club was formed in 1877, and its annual exhibition will last two weeks – but the format is slightly different from the previous show.

The venue is at the Stables Studio. In the past they have used the McLean Museum, but, with the refurbishment at the museum still ongoing, they decided to keep the exhibition in-house.

Purchased work will remain in situ until the end of the exhibition and buyers can pick up their purchases on the last Sunday, 15 September.

The launch will be on Saturday, 31 August and will coincide with Inverclyde Doors Open Day,. Historical information about the club will be available and visitors can have a go at producing art-work themselves. Members will be doing demonstrations throughout the days.

A spokesman said: ‘All work will be new and we will include crafts, cards, sculpture and paintings. There are a wide range of approaches and styles to view, from representational to abstract, from landscapes to portraits and a wide range of crafts. Both needle and wet felting, tatting and crochet are all included. There are cards, coasters and mugs; great for gifts.

‘There will be a Selector’s Choice award for the best artwork and a People’s Choice based on a ballot by visitors.’

Refreshments will be available.

The club’s president James McGunn, was also the secretary of the Greenock Philosophical Society.

He, and John Foster, acquired premises in the old lecture hall of the Watt Library, and started what has become one of the longest running clubs in the local area.

Mr Foster took on the role as secretary of the new club.

The club endured fluctuating prosperity and was forced on many occasions to move venue. The current premises, the Stables Studio, housed the club for over 30 years until a devastating fire, caused an evacuation to temporary premises in the Municipal Buildings in Kempock Place, Gourock.

Previous members of the club include Miss Nina Anderson (1886-1938), a renowned painter of landscapes, flowers and portraits and James Watt (born 1931), a local teacher and painter, whose very recognisable paint-ings of the docks and shipping are almost legendary in the area.

The club is now a registered charity, committed to providing a happy and welcoming space for artists in Inverclyde.

Club news and artwork by current members of the club can be found on the club website: https://greenockartclub.com