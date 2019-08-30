Scottish food and drink takes centre stage

Scotland’s leading food and drink companies will shine between 31 August and 15 September as the Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight celebrates its tenth anniversary.

This year, the fortnight will showcase and support the companies, brands and people who are championing our country’s larder, enabling them to take advantage of the growing consumer demand for Scottish food and drink.

Celebrating a decade of championing the best the country has to offer, this year, the Fortnight will include events the length and breadth of the country including; Stranraer Oyster Festival, Spirit of Speyside, Foraging Fortnight, Jocktoberfest and Scotland Food & Drink’s AGM and conference.

The collaborative industry leadership organisation, designed to champion and grow the sector at home and abroad, organises the annual Fortnight celebration to amplify innovation and best practice in the industry.

Food & Drink Fortnight is the country’s biggest food and drink celebration and is a focus for companies to encourage more people than ever to buy, eat and promote Scottish products.

Fiona Richmond, head of regional food at Scotland Food and Drink, said: ‘Scottish food and drink is the envy of producers from around the world, and closer to home, its reputation and demand is increasing.

‘Over the last 10 years of the Fortnight, hundreds, if not thousands of food and drink businesses have benefitted from the renewed focus and attention it brings through the fantastic events across the country.

‘Now, 82% of Scottish consumers think we produce the best whisky; 76% the best beef; and 75% the best salmon. The Fortnight helps businesses capitalise on those opinions by encouraging more people than ever to buy, eat and promote Scottish food and drink.

‘There are lots of different ways for companies to get involved, with opportunities for retailers, producers, foodservice companies, event organisers and industry partners. Toolkits for all areas within the sector are available on the Scotland Food & Drink website.’

Fergus Ewing MSP, Cabinet Secretary for the Rural Economy with responsibility for food and drink, said: ‘Food and Drink Fortnight is a welcome opportunity to bring Scotland’s food and drink industry together, along with producers and consumers from Scotland and across the globe, to celebrate Scotland’s amazing natural larder.

‘The industry has gone from strength to strength in recent years – and is well on its way to doubling in value by 2030, to £30 billion.’

Scottish Food & Drink is now worth a record £15bn to the Scottish economy and through awareness raising events like the Fortnight, is anticipated to grow to a £30bn industry by 2030.

