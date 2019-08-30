New restaurants open in iconic city building

An iconic building has been brought back to life with the opening of two new restaurants.

The Esslemont Bar & Restaurant and Mac’s Pizzeria, situated in the former Esslemont & Macintosh building in Aberdeen has officially opened to the public, following a six-figure transformation.

The new venue, which features two concepts within the iconic building on Union Street, has now opened its doors launching The Esslemont Bar & Restaurant based on the ground floor and Mac’s Pizzeria on the first floor.

Boasting a stylish new look throughout, The Esslemont Bar & Restaurant will offer a relaxed and sophisticated dining experience with a modern yet classic menu with a creative twist, complemented by quality produce, superior service and a stylish ambiance.

The restaurant will seat up to 100 people with a luxury glass-fronted private dining for 12, accompanied by a contemporary bar perfect for laid-back lunches and pre- or post-dinner drinks.

Meanwhile, Mac’s Pizzeria, will serve up a relaxed vibe with authentic Neapolitan pizza at its core.

The upstairs 120 seater restaurant will feature an open kitchen with bespoke pizza oven to serve up classic Neapolitan pizza all freshly prepared on site with the finest genuine ingredients used in keeping with the Neapolitan style. Mac’s also features sharing tables and a semi-private area for group bookings and kids parties up to 14.

Led by the award-winning, Nicoll Russel Studios, the venue has been completely transformed from its former glory but takes inspiration from its past as one of the finest department stores in Aberdeen, with nods to its historic character with a contemporary twist throughout.

The Esslemont and Mac’s Pizzeria become The McGinty’s Group latest ventures to join the growing portfolio of venues which includes McGinty’s Meal An’ Ale, The Stag, No.10 Bar & Restaurant, The Ferryhill House Hotel, The Fourmile, The Silver Darling and The Grill.

Allan Henderson, director of The McGinty’s Group, said: ‘We are delighted to officially open The Esslemont and Mac’s Pizzeria. This project has been our biggest to date and it has been amazing to see the building transform into our vision and bring this landmark building back to life.

‘With two concepts in the one building, we are aiming to appeal to a wide audience whilst creating something new and exciting for the city, alongside helping to reinvigorate our main thoroughfare, Union Street and increase footfall. We can’t wait to welcome the people of Aberdeen and visitors alike.’

The Esslemont Bar & Restaurant will be open 7 days a week with food served all day. More details can be found at www.theesslemont.co.uk

Mac’s Pizzeria will operate a walk-in system on a day-to-day basis.