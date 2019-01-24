What’s the story for hotel’s bedtime book

A Scots hotel is encouraging young guests and aspiring writers to put pen to paper this National Storytelling Week (January 26 – February 3) in a bid to be published in its new bedtime storybook.

Hallmark Hotel Glasgow strives to offer its guests personalised home comforts, is asking families with children aged between 6-15 years old to submit a 200 – 300 word short story.

The book, which aims to help families bring comfort and routine to their little ones, comes after the hotel realised that many of its younger visitors were too excited about their stay to sleep. Entries received before Friday 22 February will be reviewed by an exclusive judging panel and the winners will see their words come to life in a Hallmark Hotels bedtime story book.

The book will include the winning stories and be placed in over 2000 Hallmark Hotel bedrooms across the country.

Stuart Grant, general manager at Hallmark Hotel Glasgow said: ‘Our guests often tell us that their children are so excited to stay away from home in our hotels, it can be difficult to get them into their bedtime routine. By introducing a bedtime storybook competition, it inspires young guests to get writing but also creates a comforting read for children that stay with us in the future.

‘The published book will be read by thousands of our guests across the country and we are really looking forward to reading all the entries and picking our deserving winners.’

Renowned children’s author and scriptwriter, Gordon Volke, who will be part of the judging panel, advised: ‘The key to a great story and indeed a great storyteller is to always keep the reader wanting more. There are no boundaries to creative writing, so you really have the freedom to write about whatever you like.’

The authors behind the winning stories will also receive £50 worth of Waterstone’s vouchers to spend on their next great read. During the Easter school holidays, winners will be asked to visit or stay at a Hallmark Hotel and spend some time with an illustrator to bring their story to life.