What’s on: Whisky tastings, Scottish Opera and more

A round up of what’s on in Scotland this month plus some exciting announcements.

The Mercat Grill in East Lothian is celebrating World Whisky Day on 20 May with a tasting event.

For those able to attend the tasting in person, there will be a two-course steak dinner, followed by a tasting session comprising of three single malt whiskies.

Guests will be talked through the tasting notes of the 15-Year-Old Balblair, Arran Amarone Cask Finish and the Bunnahabhain.

Tickets cost £40pp for the online event and must be ordered by 15 May to arrive in time.

Tickets are £50pp for the two-course dinner at the Mercat Grill plus three single malts.

The King and I comes to the King’s Theatre Glasgow from 16 – 20 May.

The multi Tony Award-winning production returns to the King’s Theatre following a critically acclaimed Broadway smash-hit run, a sold-out season at the London Palladium and a record-breaking UK and International tour.

Set in 1860s Bangkok, The King and I tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children.

Tickets can be found at https://www.atgtickets.com/Glasgow

The full programme for this year’s Hebrides International Film Festival has been revealed.

The event will screen a range of new and archive feature films, documentaries and shorts at ten venues across the Hebridean island communities from 15 – 20 May.

With a specific focus on global stories of environment and indigenous community, festival highlights include Syrian odyssey Exodus and Emma Davie’s urgent exploration of the fight over the North Sea’s black gold in The Oil Machine.

Other highlights include a rare screening of the 1981 documentary The Shepherds of Berneray introduced by its director and star Allen Moore.

Tickets to all events are available on a pay-what-you-can sliding scale of £5-£8 (with festival day passes at £12) and can be booked online at www.hebfilmfestival.org or by calling the relevant venue.

And finally, Scottish Opera has announced its 2023/24 season.

Sir Thomas Allen’s much-loved production of Rossini’s The Barber of Seville returns, this time in English, while Jonathan Dove’s Marx in London! Will get its UK premier.

Alex Reedijk, Scottish Opera general director, said: ‘Following the ambition and achievement of our 60th Anniversary Season, we are thrilled to present a 61st Season of exciting premieres and cherished classics – performed across Scotland and continuing the Company’s reputation for high quality opera, artistic flexibility, and innovation.

‘Sir Thomas Allen’s much-loved, whimsical production of Rossini’s The Barber of Seville returns this autumn and tours to Glasgow, Edinburgh, Inverness, and Aberdeen.

‘Next is the UK premiere of Jonathan Dove’s Marx in London! directed by Stephen Barlow, a madcap comedy seeking to unearth the human side of the great theorist.

‘To finish the Season, Verdi’s ever-popular La traviata returns in Sir David McVicar’s sumptuous production – adored around the world and now back home in Scotland.

‘Scottish Opera Young Company presents an innovative, immersive double bill of Henry McPherson’s Maud and Kurt Weill’s Down in the Valley.’

Further information on the 2023/24 Season can be found at www.scottishopera.org.uk

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s culture pages.

Plus, don’t miss the June issue of Scottish Field magazine.