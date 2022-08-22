Pioneering Frames Gallery goes up for sale

AFTER 43 years promoting Scottish artists, Frames Gallery in Perth is looking for its own buyer.

Hugh and Julie Goring opened their gallery in 1979 after her father offered them cash for a formal wedding or to start their own business.

“We weren’t the first gallery in Perth showing contemporary Scottish art as acclaimed Scottish artist, Marj Bond, had been running a lovely gallery there for a number of years,” said Hugh.

“Marj had wound up the business three years earlier to concentrate on her own painting, so we felt we were filling a gap.”

Frames became the first art gallery in Scotland to launch its own website back in 1996, two years before Amazon arrived in the UK.

Julie became an artist in her own right, graduating from Dundee’s Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design in 1999.

“Although we’re a commercial gallery, we had always enjoyed visiting degree shows each year and it was exciting to take small risks with younger emerging artists,” said Julie.

“It’s been fascinating to watch many grow and develop.

“Discovering new artists and showing their work is very satisfying and some like Lucy Campbell and Jane Cruickshank now have very successful careers as full-time artists.”

As well as emerging artists, they also displayed paintings by well-kent faces including Elizabeth Blackadder, Victoria Crowe, and James Morrison.

Julie added: “We now have four grown-up children, two of whom have been involved in the business over the years.

“Our fifth grandchild has just been born, so we now feel it’s time to sell up and pass the business on to an equally passionate buyer.”

