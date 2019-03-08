Photographers set to showcase their work

A group of professional young photographers are set to launch their photography exhibition entitled I Am.

The Tripod Photography Collective will showcase their work at the White Space Gallery, 76 East CrossCauseway, Edinburgh.

The body of work produced by Jamie Johnston, Ellie Stewart and Augusta Moen is a curation of portraits each of which invites the viewer to consider a deeper understanding of the individuals portrayed.

It explores the themes of strength, courage and resilience as well as the use of colour to communicate emotion.

Augusta Moen focuses on land- and cityscapes, architecture, and accidental or self-made scenes. She loves the graphic possibilities of the city, and there’s nothing Moen loves more than travelling to a remote area and take in the amazing landscapes. Moen’s new project is a surreality that takes the viewer on a ride, through the medium of a set of self-portraits with their aim to communicate emotion through colours.

Ellie Stewart has a passion for portraiture. Influenced by the work of Diane Arbus, Jimmy Nelson and Gustavo Lacerdaz she has created a project based on supporting people with physical differences and showing that they can be confident and embrace their differences. She has based this project on a personal experience, one where she took a self-portrait of her own scar to prove to herself that you can still be beautiful even with a scar. Ellie’s self-motivation helps her as a photographer to drive herself to make the project be the best it can and allows her to relate to her models on a personal note.

Jamie Johnston is an emerging photographer whose interest lies in sport, music and portraiture. He enjoys working closely with his subjects and likes to produce images that are powerful and capture the essence of that individual. His new portraiture project focuses on the para-badminton player Mary Wilson. He invites viewers to look beyond the first impression of her as an individual and consider the resilience that she has demonstrated to pursue her goal. Through this series, Jamie is highlighting the universal point that you can never know the struggles and experiences an individual has gone through from a first impression.

The exhibition will be open to the public from the 15- 21 March, from 10-4pm.