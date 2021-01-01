New Year’s Day art ideas

NEW Year’s Day is the ideal time to start thinking about the exciting art exhibitions taking place online or perhaps in galleries in the weeks ahead – and we’ve got some great suggestions to whet your appetite.

If you haven’t caught Pete McKee’s new style yet then check out his online exhibition, which ends today at www.eightnewpaintings.com

Then, take a look at this month’s three online exhibitions at The Scottish Gallery – Philip Braham: Closer to Home, Modern Masters XII, and January Blues – plus Elizabeth Blackadder’s Favourite Flowers hosted by The Garden Museum in London.

Finally, take a sneak peak at the Open Eye Gallery’s Exhibition Celebrating the Lives of W Gordon Smith and Mrs Jay Gordonsmith, which opens on 12 January, at www.openeyegallery.co.uk/exhibitions/an-exhibition-celebrating-the-lives-of-w-gordon-smith-and-mrs-jay-gordonsmith

