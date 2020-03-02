New exhibition of stunning glass engravings

A new exhibition at the Scottish Gallery will showcase Nancy Sutcliffe’s glass engravings, which trace connections between organisms through our shared DNA.

She draws upon plant and animal species and the cosmos, all constructed from the same chemical building blocks, all interrelated. Carving deeply into the crystal, she is able to create the illusion of a three-dimensional image.

Nancy Sutcliffe became a glass engraver after a career as a scientific and medical illustrator. Her work is remarkable for its technical mastery and precision and attention to naturalistic detail.

Each wheel and drill engraved glass piece is highly detailed and are gilded with 24ct gold, caplain gold and palladium leaf.

For further details visit https://scottish-gallery.co.uk/exhibitions/dna

DNA will run from 4-28 March at the Scottish Gallery, 16 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ.