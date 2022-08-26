Hannah Lim solo show comes to Edinburgh

EDINBURGH Printmakers is to host the first solo exhibition in Scotland by Singaporean-British artist Hannah Lim.

The London-based artist will make prints for the first time as she continues her exploration of East and South East Asian culture and its appropriation for Western audiences.

Lim’s Scottish show opens on 29 September and runs until 20 November

Her works are also due to go on display at shows in Milan and New York later this year.

Lim said: “As a person of mixed Singaporean and British heritage, both my research and practice has come to engage with the colonial connotations of the relationship between the East and the West.

“These connotations are most evident in themes such as Orientalism and its relationship to Chinoiserie; an 18th century aesthetic trend in which elements of Chinese design were recreated in relation to European aesthetics and tastes.

“I attempt to re-imagine and reclaim ideas and designs associated with Chinoiserie, which have in the past had problematic colonial undertones.

“Cultural designs are shared as opposed to appropriated, it is no longer about one culture being moulded to the demands of another.”

