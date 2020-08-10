Folk musician Karen Tweed publishes sketchbook

PIANO accordionist Karen Tweed has published her first book of sketches.

Tweed trained as a graphic artist in the early 1980s before focusing on music for 30 years.

Moving to Orkney in January 2018 rekindled her interest in sketching.

Her pictures include Papa Westray, North Ronaldsay and South Ronaldsay.

Tweed described the sketchbook as a memoire of the four months following her father’s death in November 2018.

She added: “Dad was a great mentor and friend to me and while I was making this sketchbook into a publication, it became apparent that it was his and for him, as well as for me.

“I didn’t realise that at the time.

“I have over 30 sketchbooks now and this one was the obvious one to publish.”

Tweed has recorded a video about her sketches.

She also composed a tune, Ta Da Tweedie, in memory of her father, Les.

