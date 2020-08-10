Tattie supplier Branston in virtual round the world fundraiser

MEMBERS of staff from Perthshire potato packer Branston began a virtual round the world trip over the weekend to raise money for the Rachel House hospice.

The fundraisers aim to walk, run, cycle and canoe “around the world” in 80 days.

The challenge continues until 26 October, with participants aiming to cover 300 miles each day.

Rachel House is run by Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) and provides care for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions.

The company would normally hold a 100-mile sponsored cycle for its chosen charity.

James Truscott, managing director at Branston said: “It was really disappointing that we had to cancel our fundraising events this year due to coronavirus.

“However, we’re delighted that we can still raise money for a charity that is local to us by taking part in a virtual challenge instead.

“We’re setting ourselves quite a challenge but it’s important that we all push ourselves raise even more vital funds as charities across the country need our help more than ever before.”

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s news pages.