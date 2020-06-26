Artistic family supports children’s hospice online auction

A FAMILY of award-winning Scottish artists are auctioning works online to raise funds for the Children’s Hospice Association Scotland (CHAS).

James and Doreen Davis, together with their children, Jason and Emma, who all come from Beith in North Ayrshire, have submitted 28 pieces for the auction, which runs until next Friday.

Sales from the auction will be split equally between the artists and CHAS to help the charity continue to support 450 children with life-shortening illnesses and their families.

James has won prizes including the David Cargill Award and the Reid Kerr Painting Award, with his work hanging in collections including the Palace of Holyrood House, Glasgow City Chambers and Arisaig House in Singapore.

Doreen’s work hangs at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow and Princeton University in the United States.

Emma was the youngest winner of the Alexander Graham Munro Travel Award and was recently presented with this year’s British Contemporary Artist Award.

Prizes received by Jason include the City of Glasgow Award, the Royal Glasgow institute Award and the Rozelle House Award.

Jason said: “Growing up, my parents were always painting, so they had a strong influence in my sister and I becoming artists too.

“We are all really proud to be graduates of the Glasgow School of Art, which is where my parents met.

“We are honoured to be involved in the CHAS online auction and hope the event raises as much money as possible to help as many children and families as possible who need the support of this amazing charity.”

Other well-known Scottish artists involved in the CHAS auction include Jack Morrocco, James Somerville Lindsay, Robert Kelsey, Jennifer Irvine, Chris Bushe, Stanley Bird, Aine Divine, Ann Oram, Sophie McKay Knight, Damian Callan and Peter King.

