A Hume gears up for reopening

COUNTRY clothing specialist A Hume said it is “thrilled” to be reopening the ground floor of its shop at 48 The Square in Kelso on Monday.

The upstairs ladieswear department is then due to reopen next Friday.

Its shop at 22 Horsemarket will remain closed for the time being, with customers being served at The Square instead.

The company will also be taking appointments from Monday 6 July.

A “click and collect” service is also up and running, with orders being place online and then customers receiving an email once their clothes are ready to be collected.

“The wellbeing of our customers and staff is most important to us and we have been working hard to make sure you can shop safely with us,” the retailer said.

“We are looking forward to welcoming you back.”

