‘Abstraction’ opens at Gallery Q Dundee

WORKS by six artists have gone on show at Gallery Q Dundee.

The exhibition, entitled “Abstraction”, runs until 15 November.

Siobhan O’Hehir, who lives and paints at Ancrum in the Borders, is the featured artist.

Originally from the West of Ireland, she trained in fine art at the University of Ulster and achieved her master’s degree in fine art at Newcastle.

“Siobhan’s loves being outdoors and her love of rock climbing inspires her unique vision of her surroundings, creating truly abstracted impressions of the shapes and colours of the landscape,” the gallery said.

The other exhibitors are Irene McCann, Dionne Sievewright, Louise Scott, Fergus McLachlan, and William Philp.

