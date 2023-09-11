V&A Dundee generates £304 million for the Scottish economy

The V&A Dundee has generated £304 million for the Scottish economy, according to a new report.

City leaders say the design museum has had a ‘considerable impact’ in its first five years, with more than 450 jobs supported in Dundee.

Visitor numbers to the city have soared from 880,000 in 2017 to more than 1.25 million in 2022, with more than 1.7 million visits to the waterfront attraction since it opened in 2018.

‘V&A Dundee has made a considerable impact since its launch five years ago for the city and Scotland,’ said Dundee City Council leader Councillor John Alexander.

‘It is contributing to delivery of the council’s priorities for the city and has created strong connections with local communities.

‘V&A Dundee has also become a recognisable symbol of the city’s ambitions and has attracted visitors as well as international attention.

‘All of this has been achieved in the face of the challenges of the pandemic. I look forward to V&A Dundee passing many more milestones in the future.’

The Scottish Enterprise-funded research was carried out by BOP Consulting and tialt for V&A Dundee.

‘We’ve engaged over 1.7 million people through exhibitions, events, learning and community activities, and with the architecture and engineering of our spectacular home, designed by Kengo Kuma,’ said Leonie Bell, director of V&A Dundee.

‘What matters now is how we grow from this point as part of Dundee and Scotland’s creative community, continuing to learn, listen and improve.

‘We are already making more use of the museum’s architecture and plaza, creating a museum for everyone that is full of activity and energy, a place to find joy, explore, reflect, play and learn.’

