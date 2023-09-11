The Luxury Issue: Unwind with October’s issue of Scottish Field

Your copy of Scottish Field’s October magazine is out now to buy, both in shops and online , with the very best lifestyle features, news, interiors, properties, antiques, motoring, gardens, wildlife, field sports, whisky, and more.

This month is our Luxury Issue and the team has worked hard to bring you the finer things in life, from incredible golf, to an interview with the country’s finest racehorse trainer Lucinda Russell.

We speak to Champagne expert Peter Crawford about his fizzing career, take a trip to Scotland’s gold mines and chat to six stunning artisan makers about their craft.

The team also reveals ten of the top island retreats money can buy and you can read this month’s Producer’s Corner with Darcie Maher.

Editor Richard Bath said: ‘Luxury is in short supply for those mere mortals among us with a mortgage – or who fancy eating or filling up their car from time to time.

‘But in the same way that many of us enjoy the particulars of impossible grand houses we cannot afford just in case we ever win the Lottery (even though the vast majority of people don’t play it), so it is a wonderful diversion from the challenges of everyday life to see what we may be able to afford once the cost of living crisis abates.

‘This, I believe, is why our Luxury Issue is so popular each year.’

Sign up to our newsletter where you can keep up-to-date with what’s going on in between issues of the magazine.

We also have our Scottish Field camera club on Facebook where you can share all your pictures with us. Join here and start sharing your best snaps!

Plus check out all our latest stories by visiting Scottish Field’s news pages.

Don’t miss the October issue of Scottish Field magazine.